SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,685 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 152,665 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

