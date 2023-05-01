SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $13.40 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

