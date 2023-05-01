SG Americas Securities LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 396.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

