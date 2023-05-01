SG Americas Securities LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 327,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,401 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

