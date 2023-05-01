SG Americas Securities LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

