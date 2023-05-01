SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

