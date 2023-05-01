SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.38 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

