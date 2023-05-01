SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 977 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.