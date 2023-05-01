SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Xerox’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

