SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

FELE stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

