SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.97. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

