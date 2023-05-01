SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 829 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,733 shares of company stock worth $7,274,300. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TDY opened at $414.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $452.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

