SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $291.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $294.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

