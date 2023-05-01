Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Grows By 9.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $138.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.83. Airbus has a 52 week low of $82.66 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

