Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expands By 10.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPTH. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Articles

