Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Grows By 10.0%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $36.58 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.