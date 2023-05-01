Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Grows By 10.0%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cass Information Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASS opened at $36.58 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.