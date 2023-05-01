Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Rises By 9.9%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,824,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,021.0 days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMQCF opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Get Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI alerts:

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

(Get Rating)

Read More

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.