Short Interest in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Grows By 9.9%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 20,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE IONQ opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ Company Profile

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

