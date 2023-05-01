Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Increases By 9.1%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,255,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,503.6 days.
M3 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTHRF opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. M3 has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $35.18.
M3 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M3 (MTHRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.