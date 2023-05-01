Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 18.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNXXF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. It operates under the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Property Interests in Canada, and Technology Development of HVAC Systems. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.