Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 18.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNXXF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
About Manganese X Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.