Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Decreases By 8.3%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.64.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
