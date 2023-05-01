Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Decreases By 8.3%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

