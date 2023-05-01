Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Increases By 23.8%

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY opened at 12.72 on Monday. MISUMI Group has a 52 week low of 9.57 and a 52 week high of 14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 12.12 and its 200 day moving average is 11.77.

About MISUMI Group

(Get Rating)

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.