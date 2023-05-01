Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 20.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

