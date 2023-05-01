Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Grows By 12.5%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGYOY opened at $3.92 on Monday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

(Get Rating)

See Also

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.