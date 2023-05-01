Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Declines By 7.6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

MPVDF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.