Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Grows By 10.0%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The LGL Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The LGL Group Company Profile
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.