Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Grows By 10.0%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The LGL Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The LGL Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.