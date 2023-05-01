Simplex Trading LLC Increases Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 737.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 944.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.