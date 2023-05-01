Simplex Trading LLC Takes $470,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

