Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 496,493 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

