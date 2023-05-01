SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

