Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.