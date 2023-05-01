Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a positive return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 156.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.