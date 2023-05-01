SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,110 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 115,426 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

