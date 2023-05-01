SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 136,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

