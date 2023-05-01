Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,000,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

