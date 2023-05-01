State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE RTO opened at $39.64 on Monday. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.