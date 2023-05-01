State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,539 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 16.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STER. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Sterling Check Company Profile

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

