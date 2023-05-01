State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NYSE GHG opened at $4.38 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.