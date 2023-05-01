State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JOYY were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 387,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JOYY by 276.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 25.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. On average, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YY. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

