State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

