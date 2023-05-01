State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of MBC opened at $8.07 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

