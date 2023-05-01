State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 6.1 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

