State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 154,174 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,174 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.08%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

