State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,972 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

LKFN stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

