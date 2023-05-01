State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,304 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weibo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weibo by 26.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,917,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Weibo Trading Up 1.9 %

Weibo Profile

Shares of WB opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

