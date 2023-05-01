Stellantis (STLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE STLA opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.1664 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

