Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,869.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $92.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stepan has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

