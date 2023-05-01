Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

