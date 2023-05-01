Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.04 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.