Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $54.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.